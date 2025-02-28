Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

GMED stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,227. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

