Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Shares Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Glucose Health Trading Up 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.37.

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.