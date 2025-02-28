Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Stock Performance
Good Gaming stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Good Gaming has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
Good Gaming Company Profile
