Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

Good Gaming stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Good Gaming has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

Good Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.