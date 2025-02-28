Gordian Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gordian Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

