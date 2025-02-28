GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.43. Approximately 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.08.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

