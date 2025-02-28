GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.54 Per Share

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.5432 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.74.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSYY stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 9,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA.

