GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.54 Per Share

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.5432 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.74.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSYY stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 9,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.15.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
