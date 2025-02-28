Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 37,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,630% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Graybug Vision Stock Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

