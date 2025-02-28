Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. Sidoti initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Greif from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director B Andrew Rose bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.20 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $245,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,037.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,613.09. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $431,731. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

