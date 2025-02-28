Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $15.53. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,302,660 shares trading hands.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.