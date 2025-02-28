Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $15.53. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,302,660 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.