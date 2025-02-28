Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.12 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

