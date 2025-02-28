Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $152.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

