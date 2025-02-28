GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 48,229 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,229 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $82,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $357.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

