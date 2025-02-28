Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Hafnia stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 6,455,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hafnia has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.99.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

