Hahn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises approximately 0.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.47. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

