Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Holdings Raised by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 124,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Haleon by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

