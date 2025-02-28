Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,688,000 after buying an additional 1,214,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after buying an additional 995,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

