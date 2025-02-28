Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 57,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.