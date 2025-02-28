Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Announces Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.
Hammerson Stock Performance
HMSO stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 271.60 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 257,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,387. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.85.
About Hammerson
