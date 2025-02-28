Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Announces Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.

Hammerson Stock Performance

HMSO stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 271.60 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 257,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,387. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 246.20 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.85.

Get Hammerson alerts:

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.