Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.16 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.90). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.90), with a volume of 11,744 shares changing hands.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £266.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.41.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

