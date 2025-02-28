Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Releases Earnings Results

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:HEIT traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 65.28 ($0.82). 184,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.20. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 67.39 ($0.85).

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

