Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Releases Earnings Results

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:HEIT traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 65.28 ($0.82). 184,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.20. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 67.39 ($0.85).
