Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROWM opened at $26.62 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.7422 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

