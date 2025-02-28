HC Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 2.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,447,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.