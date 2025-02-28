HC Wainwright Estimates Nuvectis Pharma Q1 Earnings

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $129.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.22. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 81,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,884,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,605. This trade represents a 9.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 261,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.