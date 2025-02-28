HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%.

CORT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,576. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

