HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NPK International (NYSE:NPKI)

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.67% from the stock’s previous close.

NPK International Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE NPKI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $8.65.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that NPK International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

