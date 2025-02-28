Head to Head Comparison: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -563.93% -54.94% -49.28% CVRx -116.91% -93.06% -51.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $7.32 million 2.23 -$35.33 million ($1.38) -0.37 CVRx $51.29 million 6.58 -$59.97 million ($2.69) -4.82

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and CVRx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Co-Diagnostics and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 CVRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.00%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than CVRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVRx beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

