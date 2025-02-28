Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.72 and traded as low as $147.16. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $147.22, with a volume of 7,373,174 shares traded.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,743,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,433,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,407,000 after buying an additional 259,687 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $472,282,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,093,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,552,000 after acquiring an additional 271,779 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

