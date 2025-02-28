Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Helia Group’s previous final dividend of $0.41.

Helia Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helia Group

In other news, insider Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 109,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.54 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$495,609.10 ($309,755.69). Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Helia Group

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

