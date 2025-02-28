Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $963.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $946.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.40. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

