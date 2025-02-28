Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 444,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,928,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $380.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.58, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.