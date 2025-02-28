Hilltop Partners LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

