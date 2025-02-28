Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Up 311.5% in February

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HKIT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Hitek Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hitek Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

