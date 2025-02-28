Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $12.78. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.66% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

