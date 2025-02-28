Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

