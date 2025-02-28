Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average is $215.61.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

