Hosking Partners LLP Buys 10,054 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

