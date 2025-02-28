Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,383 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

