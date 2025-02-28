Hosking Partners LLP Sells 310 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

