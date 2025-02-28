Hotel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Trip.com Group are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or franchise hotel properties, providing investors with exposure to the hospitality and tourism industry. Their performance is influenced by factors such as travel demand, economic cycles, and industry-specific trends, making them an interesting asset class for those looking to tap into the travel market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $23.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,894.35. 95,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,899.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,596.93. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,238,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

