IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 11,747 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

