IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,370 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

