Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 18,306 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.98 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

