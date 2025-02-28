Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $63.33 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

