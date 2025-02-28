Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Stride by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

