Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,574,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

