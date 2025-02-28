Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.