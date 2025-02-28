Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,706 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,393,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

