Illumine Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,045 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,453,000 after buying an additional 49,710 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $607.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.42 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $615.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

