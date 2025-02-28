IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,826.87 ($23.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,897 ($23.91). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,892.89 ($23.86), with a volume of 522,892 shares changing hands.

IMI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,897.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,826.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts predict that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

