Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.95. 43,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,173. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
