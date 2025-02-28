Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Impala Platinum Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.95. 43,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,173. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

